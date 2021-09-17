Advertisement

Suspect in carjacking involved in fatal crash

The suspect fled from officers and crashed in the intersection of Middlebrook and Hoyle Beals Drive
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department was called to a carjacking just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General Store located at 7407 Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville.

Officers said when they arrived the 27-year-old male victim told officers when he left the store and got into his vehicle a man opened the door of the vehicle, assaulted the victim, and fled westbound on Middlebrook in the victim’s vehicle.

Officials said that a KPD officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on Middlebrook and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from officers and crashed in the intersection of Middlebrook and Hoyle Beals Drive in West Knox County.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene, no other injuries were reported in the crash officials said.

With the crash occurring outside of KPD jurisdiction, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash, while the carjacking is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

The victim in the carjacking received medical treatment on the scene.

