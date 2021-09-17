Tennessee man sentenced to 51 years in son’s death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 51 years in prison in the death of his 5-year-old son, who was reported missing in 2018 and hasn’t been found.

A judge in Dickson County handed down the sentence Tuesday for Joseph Daniels after nearly three hours of testimony, news outlets reported.

Daniels was convicted in June of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of a separate first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating Joe Clyde Daniels, who was autistic and nonverbal, for urinating on the floor. He later recanted and blamed the boy’s death on his wife, Krystal Nicole Daniels. She’s charged with offenses including aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

