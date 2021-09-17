Advertisement

University seeks to strip Confederal general name from hall

The commission denied the university’s request in 2018.
The bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee...
The bust of KKK leader and Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee State Capitol Building.(WTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university will once again seek permission to strip the name of a Confederate general from one of its buildings, officials said.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission for approval to remove the name of Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from an Army ROTC building, news outlets reported.

The commission denied the university’s request in 2018, but several new members have been appointed since then and the panel voted over the summer to remove a bust of Forrest from the state capitol. A name change must be approved by two-thirds of the commission under state law.

University President Sidney McPhee recommended the change in 2016 under a task force’s recommendation that was formed in 2015 after the Charleston, South Carolina deadly mass shooting of a black church.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Anderson County TVA plant kills one
Family offers encouraging message after Knoxville father died from COVID
“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID
UTPD Suspect
Man steals from elderly victim during Tennessee game, police say
James Raspberry
Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting
Derek Kowarko
Sevierville man arrested for indecent exposure near pediatric clinic

Latest News

Joseph Daniels receives 51 year sentence for the death of Joe Clyde Daniels.
Tennessee man sentenced to 51 years in son’s death
Sun, clouds and spotty storms
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend
Spotty to scattered rain and storms Saturday
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend
Roane Officer involved in crash