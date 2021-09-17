University seeks to strip Confederal general name from hall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university will once again seek permission to strip the name of a Confederate general from one of its buildings, officials said.

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission for approval to remove the name of Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from an Army ROTC building, news outlets reported.

The commission denied the university’s request in 2018, but several new members have been appointed since then and the panel voted over the summer to remove a bust of Forrest from the state capitol. A name change must be approved by two-thirds of the commission under state law.

University President Sidney McPhee recommended the change in 2016 under a task force’s recommendation that was formed in 2015 after the Charleston, South Carolina deadly mass shooting of a black church.

