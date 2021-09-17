UT Soccer puts 7-0 record and unscored upon streak on the line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13/10 Tennessee is set to open conference play on the road tomorrow, taking on back-to-back SEC Champion Arkansas at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

UT enters the contest with a perfect 7-0-0 record and without having allowed a single goal for 630 minutes of play during the non-conference schedule. The Razorbacks, who are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and are ranked No. 14 by Top Drawer Soccer, enter the contest with a 4-2-0 record. The two losses include a 3-1 loss at No. 6 Duke and a 1-0 overtime defeat at No. 3 North Carolina.

Having earned regular-season SEC titles in 2019 and 2020, Arkansas was picked to win again in 2021 by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, tied with Texas A&M. The Big Orange owns a 13-5-1 record all-time in the series, but took a loss in the last matchup with Arkansas, falling 3-1 at home on Oct. 31, 2019.

UP NEXT:

UT returns home to face No. 12 Auburn on Thursday at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on SECN+.

GOOD COMPANY:

Tennessee is one of just three teams in the country to have not given up a goal this season. Minnesota and Wake Forest are the others.

AGGRESSIVE ON OFFENSE: UT leads the nation in corner kicks per game (10.29), is second in shots on goal per game (12.57) and third in total shots per game (25.86).

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE:

The Vols’ back line has tallied 630 scoreless minutes, limiting opposing teams to a combined 17 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks over seven games.

A BALANCED ATTACK:

Eleven different Vols have scored at least one goal this season.

BENCH CONTRIBUTING:

Eleven of UT’s 25 goals have been scored by players coming off the bench.

630 AND COUNTING:

Tennessee has held opponents scoreless through 630 minutes over seven games, setting a new program record for longest shutout streak. The previous record was 533:22 set in 2012, spanning from the 6:33 mark at Western Kentucky on Aug. 19 through 53:24 at No. 1 UCLA on Sept. 9.

HOT START:

The Vols have started the season with seven straight shutouts for the first time in team history. They are two games shy of tying the program’s longest winning streak of nine games.

