WWE Superstar Bianca Belair surprises Austin-East students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before Bianca Belair was a WWE Smackdown and Royal Rumble champion, she was Bianca Blair at Austin-East High School. The WWE Superstar was an Austin-East graduate in 2007, won a state championship in track for the Roadrunners and graduated from the University of Tennessee.

On Thursday, Bianca came back home to Knoxville for the first time in two years and surprised Austin-East students at their homecoming pep rally.

She walked out to the middle of the gym to a loud roar of applause from a student body that looks up to someone who once walked the very same hallways.

Bianca addressed the student body with her signature long ponytail saying, “don’t forget where you come from, love where you come from.”

When asked what her message to the students would be, Bianca shared some advice that helped her succeed.

“Go out there and experience life and try. Try, try, try, don’t be embarrassed to try, don’t let anyone make you feel uncool to try. Don’t be afraid to fail because eventually, you will succeed,” Bianca said.

She calls herself the EST of the WWE but said this weekend she hopes to go by the EST of Tennessee.

You can see Bianca live at Thompson Boling Arena Friday night as the WWE comes to Knoxville. The event starts at 7 PM.

