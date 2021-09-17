Advertisement

Younger adults moving back in with their parents

The average student has more than $30,000 in student loans
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During the pandemic, more adult children moved back in with their parents than any other time in recorded history. John Vandergriff with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners said there are ways to establish good financial habits for both the parents and their children.

“Parents sacrifice for the children all the time but you have to make sure you’re in a healthy situation so you can be a benefit to them long term... As a parent, you want to do things that are beneficial to your children but you don’t want to give them everything because you know, the world isn’t going to give them everything so you can make it to where you’re meeting in the middle, helping them practice a budget practice being financially independent but building to a way they can do it on their own,” he said.

Clarify expectations, teach financial independence, consider your own needs and seek professional help. Vandergriff said before they move in, set clear expectations by drawing up a contract. Determine how much your adult child will pay for rent, groceries and utilities. You may even want to include a projected move-out date. Help them create a budget that they can use when they go out on their own.

While it’s ok to help your children, make sure your finances are in order before giving others money.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Anderson County TVA plant kills one
Family offers encouraging message after Knoxville father died from COVID
“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID
UTPD Suspect
Man steals from elderly victim during Tennessee game, police say
Derek Kowarko
Sevierville man arrested for indecent exposure near pediatric clinic
Crash closes I-75
All lanes open after two crashes close I-75 in Campbell County

Latest News

Your Forecast From WVLT
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend
Are you seeing fall foliage changing colors yet? Periods of too much and too little rain may...
Most remain dry Friday but Nicholas is only starting locally
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy...
Dolly Parton named to TIME 100 most influential people list
Gibbs and Fulton High Schools honored Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss with helmet stickers in their...
Gibbs and Fulton honor Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss on Thursday night