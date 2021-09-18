Flea Market takes over Knoxville Expo Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend the Knoxville Expo Center turns into a more than 200 booth flea market.

Stewart Promotions is returning with their multiple-time-a-year market set up at the Expo Center along Clinton Highway.

”This is a major staple show for us, and that’s because of the shopper base. The people here are just magnificent,” said Ken Besaw with Stewart Promotions.

While normally having close to 500 booths in attendance, this year was feeling a little bit of a COVID impact, but still, plenty of items to look forward to.

”The following here in Knoxville is just awesome, the people are just so awesome, and what a great base,” said Besaw.

From collectibles to antiques, to jam, this market is chock full of anything someone could need.

”Any time the Amish cook anything, people love it. Especially a place like this, they get to see it, try it and if they like it, they come back for more,” said the Jelly Man.

Items like Amish cooked goods are a hot commodity for many, loving the cooking of the community members who live almost completely off the grid.

While Saturday’s opening runs alongside the UT football game, Stewart Promotions hopes people still swing by the flea market.

”I know UT plays tomorrow, God love the Volunteers. We love them but come on guys, they’re just gonna beat whoever they play tomorrow so just come out and spend a day with us,” said Besaw with a smile.

The flea market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

