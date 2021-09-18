Advertisement

Homecoming game ends after police respond to shooting nearby

A suspect is at large after a man was shot in the head, disrupting the Austin-East homecoming football game while officers responded blocks from stadium.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Austin-East Magnet High School’s homecoming football game against Northview Academy was disrupted Friday night after a reported shots fired call in the East Knoxville area, Knoxville Police Department officials confirmed to WVLT News.

Players and students were sent off of the field following the incident and were seen taking shelter.

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hembree Street just before 9 p.m. after the call came in, an incident report said. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KPD officers placed police tape around an out-of-business laundromat located near the school that had a white SUV in the parking lot. The police tape was removed and someone drove the SUV away after the scene was cleared.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time, officials said.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

