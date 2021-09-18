‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ hosts community cleanup event in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Knoxville Beautiful held a community cleanup event in East Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The community-wide East Knoxville Cleanup was held from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. The event home base was held at the Eternal Life Harvest Center East.

The organization had approximately 200 people sign up to volunteer for the event.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful provided all of the supplies.

Registration to volunteer is required for future events. Participants of any age are welcome, according to officials.

You can find future events on Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s website.

Contact KKB at info@keepknoxvillebeautiful.org or (865) 521-6957 with any questions you may have.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.