LIVE THREAD: Vols vs. Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 7th all time meeting between the Vols and Tennessee Tech. UT has won the previous six including a 55-0 rout of the Golden Eagles back in 2016.

List of inactive players today for Tennessee:



QB-Joe Milton

RB-Jabari Small

C-Cooper Mays

DT-LaTrell Bumphus

DT-Da’Jon Terry

LB-Bryson Eason

LB-Juwan Mitchell@wvltrick pic.twitter.com/RZnIEOSpV5 — wvlt (@wvlt) September 18, 2021

Several Tennessee players ware inactive for today’s game including quarterback Joe Milton, which means Virgina Tech transfer Hendon Hooker will make his first start at QB for the Big Orange.

Hooker came on in relief against Pitt after Milton was knocked out of the game following a hard sack. Hooker completed 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards in the loss to the Panthers.

Again, there is no TV for this game. It can only be seen digitally on SECN+ and ESPN+.

