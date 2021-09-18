Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Vols vs. Tennessee Tech

Hendon Hooker to make first at QB for the Vols
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 7th all time meeting between the Vols and Tennessee Tech. UT has won the previous six including a 55-0 rout of the Golden Eagles back in 2016.

Several Tennessee players ware inactive for today’s game including quarterback Joe Milton, which means Virgina Tech transfer Hendon Hooker will make his first start at QB for the Big Orange.

Hooker came on in relief against Pitt after Milton was knocked out of the game following a hard sack. Hooker completed 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards in the loss to the Panthers.

Again, there is no TV for this game. It can only be seen digitally on SECN+ and ESPN+.

