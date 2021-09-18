Advertisement

Mynatt Funeral Home transports Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to Arlington National Cemetery

SSG Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 United States servicemembers to die in the Kabul airport bombing last month.
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Ryan Knauss welcomed home(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mynatt Funeral Home transported the body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss Thursday. SSG Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 United States servicemembers to die in the Kabul airport bombing last month.

Spokespersons with the funeral home said they felt grateful to be able to help the soldier who served his country in Afghanistan. Funeral director Time Wheeler drove the hearse from Tennessee to the cemetery.

“At times we had chill bumps all over us because the whole left side of the interstate had come to a standstill. Kids, adults, service members standing in salute as that hearse road by,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler, Buddy and Katie Coomer, Robert Rutherford and Angie Ferguson all helped with the transport and all have family in the military.

“It reminded me of my dad who was in service. He could have been in the same situation,” Buddy Coomer said.

“My husband is in the military, I’ve been that wife that stressed and worries, ‘when am I going to get my next phone call,” said Ferguson.

Wheeler will be eligible for a reimbursement for the service, but offered to do it for free.

“We were going to do it for free because he gave his life for us. We spent the night with his body at our chapel in Halls, just to make sure nothing happened to his body, politically wise, that first night, I stayed myself. I thought a lot about that. I left the funeral home that morning, the sunshine was brighter that day. It just made me appreciate things a lot more,” said Buddy Coomer.

The Knauss family held a public memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 11. SSG Knauss will be buried on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
‘Knox County will not comply with your mandate’ | Mayor Jacobs sends letter to President Biden
Shooting halts Austin-East game
Person shot in head near Austin-East homecoming football game
Some neighbors love food, music at family owned barbecue restaurant, while others are...
Neighbors split over music at family barbecue business
Police lights.
Suspect in carjacking involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Members of the Tennessee National Guard arrive at LeConte Medical Center on Fri. Sept. 3, 2021.
National Guard helping 32 Tennessee medical facilities fight COVID-19
Neyland Stadium
Vols turnover Tennessee Tech grounding the Golden Eagles 56-0
‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ hosts community cleanup event in East Knoxville
Shooting halts Austin-East game
Person shot in head near Austin-East homecoming football game