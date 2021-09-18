Advertisement

National Guard helping 32 Tennessee medical facilities fight COVID-19

Guard personnel are located in 24 hospitals and eight monoclonal infusion centers statewide.
Members of the Tennessee National Guard arrive at LeConte Medical Center on Fri. Sept. 3, 2021.
Members of the Tennessee National Guard arrive at LeConte Medical Center on Fri. Sept. 3, 2021.(LeConte Medical)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard is currently assisting 32 medical facilities fight COVID-19, officials with the Tennessee National Guard said Saturday. The facilities are a part of ten medical centers across the state.

Approximately 310 members of the National Guard were requested from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Emergency Management Agency. The servicemembers specialize in administration and are located in hospitals in Clarksville, Crossville, Harriman, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Memphis, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Tazwell, a spokesperson from the National Guard said.

The roles of the National Guard staff vary, officials said, and the overall goal of the extra personnel is to free up medical staff so they can work more efficiently. Guard personnel are located in 24 hospitals and eight monoclonal infusion centers statewide, according to officials.

East Tennessee hospital officials recently held a press briefing where they gave an update on the pandemic’s effect on the hospital system in the region. At the briefing, officials said hospital staff are becoming overworked due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations happening across the state.

