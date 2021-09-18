Scattered showers and storms likely this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get the rain gear out and keep it handy over the next several days as on and off showers and storms continue not only throughout the weekend but much into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We could see some areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible this morning but those turn more scattered throughout the day. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to have the rain gear. If you are heading to the UT game, it looks like those showers are more likely by halftime and while you are heading home. Highs are expected to get near 85 degrees today.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and storms will keep you and any outdoor plans you may have company this weekend as bands of rain from Nicholas spin into the area from time to time. A total washout is not expected. Scattered chances continue Sunday but it looks like most of the rain arrives during the evening hours.

As we move into next week, humidity, clouds, and, yes, rain from Nicholas will linger for the first half of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s during the day and mid-60s at night through Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, which coincidentally is also the first day of Fall, the season will deliver relief from summer’s heat in a big way. A strong cold front moves through. After more widespread rain ahead of the front, a refreshing air mass featuring cooler temperatures and drier air slides into our area. We’re forecasting sunny skies with highs in the 70s during the day, and clear skies with lows in the lower 50s at night.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday Morning's 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.