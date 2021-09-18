Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms likely this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a big cool down in the 8-day forecast
Scattered showers and storms today
Scattered showers and storms today(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get the rain gear out and keep it handy over the next several days as on and off showers and storms continue not only throughout the weekend but much into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We could see some areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible this morning but those turn more scattered throughout the day. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to have the rain gear. If you are heading to the UT game, it looks like those showers are more likely by halftime and while you are heading home. Highs are expected to get near 85 degrees today.

All Vol Forecast
All Vol Forecast(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and storms will keep you and any outdoor plans you may have company this weekend as bands of rain from Nicholas spin into the area from time to time. A total washout is not expected. Scattered chances continue Sunday but it looks like most of the rain arrives during the evening hours.

As we move into next week, humidity, clouds, and, yes, rain from Nicholas will linger for the first half of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s during the day and mid-60s at night through Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, which coincidentally is also the first day of Fall, the season will deliver relief from summer’s heat in a big way. A strong cold front moves through. After more widespread rain ahead of the front, a refreshing air mass featuring cooler temperatures and drier air slides into our area. We’re forecasting sunny skies with highs in the 70s during the day, and clear skies with lows in the lower 50s at night.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday Morning's 8-Day Planner
Saturday Morning's 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
‘Knox County will not comply with your mandate’ | Mayor Jacobs sends letter to President Biden
Shooting halts Austin-East game
Homecoming game ends after police respond to shooting nearby
Some neighbors love food, music at family owned barbecue restaurant, while others are...
Neighbors split over music at family barbecue business
Police lights.
Suspect in carjacking involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Steve spotted these unique clouds from Nicholas over Kodak's Dumplin Valley area.
Off-and-on showers through Tuesday, then it’s fall’s big front
Ben Cathey tracks four more days of rain from Nicholas
Ben Cathey tracks four more days of rain from Nicholas
Are you seeing fall foliage changing colors yet? Periods of too much and too little rain may...
Most remain dry Friday but Nicholas is only starting locally
Sun, clouds and spotty storms
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend