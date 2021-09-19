‘GatlinBURGER’ week to celebrate hamburgers kicks off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg has dedicated an entire week to celebrate the all-American hamburger.

Beginning September 19, burger lovers can find a variety of gourmet burgers at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for $8.

Along with the sale, passports are available at participating restaurants for participants to plan their burger journey, have stamped and turned in for a chance to win different prizes, according to a spokesperson for the event.

Participating restaurants will offer one, off-menu, specialty hamburger during the week for only $8, in hopes to win the GatlinBURGER Burgermeister title.

Participants will choose the winner by voting for their favorite burger on social media and by passport.

The specialty burgers present twists on favorite foods including Mexican, Bavarian, savory and sweet, barbecue, comfort food and breakfast, according to a news release.

Participating restaurants include Cliff Top and the Smokehouse at Anakeesta, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Delauder’s BBQ, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, Johnny Rockets, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg, Ruby Sunshine, Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Split Rail Eats, TGI Fridays and The Rampant Lion.

If you are interested in more information or to obtain a Passport, visit the Gatlinburg website.

