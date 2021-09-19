Advertisement

‘GatlinBURGER’ week to celebrate hamburgers kicks off

Beginning September 19, burger lovers can find a variety of gourmet burgers at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for $8.
Anakeesta's Cowboy Up Burger
Anakeesta's Cowboy Up Burger(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg has dedicated an entire week to celebrate the all-American hamburger.

Beginning September 19, burger lovers can find a variety of gourmet burgers at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for $8.

Along with the sale, passports are available at participating restaurants for participants to plan their burger journey, have stamped and turned in for a chance to win different prizes, according to a spokesperson for the event.

Participating restaurants will offer one, off-menu, specialty hamburger during the week for only $8, in hopes to win the GatlinBURGER Burgermeister title.

Participants will choose the winner by voting for their favorite burger on social media and by passport.

The specialty burgers present twists on favorite foods including Mexican, Bavarian, savory and sweet, barbecue, comfort food and breakfast, according to a news release.

Participating restaurants include Cliff Top and the Smokehouse at Anakeesta, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Delauder’s BBQ, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, Johnny Rockets, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg, Ruby Sunshine, Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Split Rail Eats, TGI Fridays and The Rampant Lion.

If you are interested in more information or to obtain a Passport, visit the Gatlinburg website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Shooting halts Austin-East game
Person shot in head near Austin-East homecoming football game
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
‘Knox County will not comply with your mandate’ | Mayor Jacobs sends letter to President Biden
Knoxville Flea Market returns to the Expo Center.
Flea Market takes over Knoxville Expo Center

Latest News

Desheena Kyle, 26
Police continue searching for missing Knoxville woman
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo.,...
Probe of Southern Baptist sex abuse response moves forward
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One person injured in Sevierville shooting
Wins night race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Larson wins wild night race at Bristol