Gloomy and rainy conditions continue heading into the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first half of the new work week looks pretty gloomy and rainy at times, but it’ll be worth it with the fall-like temperatures we’ll see by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The scattered downpours and storms continue tonight and as we head into your Monday. Temperatures will only drop to near 69 degrees overnight. Some patchy fog is possible especially in the areas that saw the most rain Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday with more showers and storms. We’ll start out Monday with light to moderate showers and see the chance for storms by the afternoon hours. Highs will only get to near 80 degrees. Areas west of I-75 have the best chance of seeing showers and storms, especially the heavier showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

A strong cold front starts to move in Tuesday and really arrives Wednesday which is also the first day of Fall. We’ll see scattered downpours and storms on Tuesday with more widespread rain by Wednesday.

Cold front brings good soaking for some (WVLT)

This front will bring us a refreshing air mass featuring cooler temperatures and drier air slides into our area. We’re forecasting sunny skies with highs in the 70s during the day, and clear skies with lows in the lower 50s at night with some spots even dropping into the 40s!

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

