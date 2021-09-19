One person injured in Sevierville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Bluff’s Grill and Tap just after midnight Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person shot in the leg.

The condition of this person is unknown, according to officials.

Earlier Sunday morning, investigators arrested one person in connection to the shooting.

At this time, it is unclear whether the person arrested is the shooting suspect, investigators said.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.