One person injured in Sevierville shooting

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person shot in the leg.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Bluff’s Grill and Tap just after midnight Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The condition of this person is unknown, according to officials.

Earlier Sunday morning, investigators arrested one person in connection to the shooting.

At this time, it is unclear whether the person arrested is the shooting suspect, investigators said.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

This is a developing story.

