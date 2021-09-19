Advertisement

Probe of Southern Baptist sex abuse response moves forward

The sex abuse scandal was thrust into the spotlight in 2019.
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo.,...
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is comforted by her boyfriend Ben Smith, left, and Christa Brown while demonstrating outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. First-time attendee Woodson spoke through tears as she described being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister.(AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) - A new Southern Baptist Convention task force is overseeing a third-party investigation into how the denomination handled allegations of sexual abuse.

The task force chair says the probe aims to uncover the truth so it can be dealt with. An investigative firm will look into accusations that the SBC’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, resisted reforms and engaged in other wrongdoing.

The committee has been asked to waive attorney-client privilege for the investigation.

The review comes years into the denomination’s public reckoning with its abuse crisis. The review was set into motion by Southern Baptists at their annual meeting in June.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Shooting halts Austin-East game
Person shot in head near Austin-East homecoming football game
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
‘Knox County will not comply with your mandate’ | Mayor Jacobs sends letter to President Biden
Neyland Stadium
Vols turnover Tennessee Tech grounding the Golden Eagles 56-0

Latest News

One person injured in Sevierville shooting
Wins night race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Larson wins wild night race at Bristol
Scattered downpours and storms continue Sunday
Scattered showers and storms likely this weekend
David and Mary Long after their wedding ceremony.
Oak Ridge couple sharing it’s never too late for love