The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's parents to share any information they may have on her whereabouts.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Body Matches Gabby Petito's Description

Will Puckett goes over the details of the case plus today's top headlines https://bit.ly/39itq6H

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Body Discovered matching Gabby Petito’s description

Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.

One person injured in Sevierville Shooting

Investigators with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Bluff’s Grill and Tap just after midnight Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Knoxville Police Department continues their search for Desheena Kyle

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are continuing the search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Desheena Kyle was reported missing nearly three months ago on June 28 and has not been seen or heard from since June 23, according to police.

Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Shawn Tyler Willis was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother.

He is currently booked in the Anderson County Jail, officials confirmed.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be buried at Arlington Cemetery on Sept. 21

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is set to be buried at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to the website.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan during the Kabul airport attack in August. He was previously transferred to Knoxville for a memorial service.

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.

