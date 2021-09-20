Andersonville Elementary mandates masks
The Anderson County School Board is mandating that all students and staff wear masks until the number of cases decreases.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Andersonville Elementary School students and staff will be required to wear masks until the case rate decreases, according to school officials in a Facebook post.
The Anderson Co. School Board is mandating masks until the case rate drops under 2 percent, according to officials.
Parents can opt their children out of wearing a mask by filling out an online form.
“Thank you for working with us to help us have a successful school year and keep everyone safe,” officials said. “We have masks at school if needed.”
