Andersonville Elementary mandates masks

The Anderson County School Board is mandating that all students and staff wear masks until the number of cases decreases.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Andersonville Elementary School students and staff will be required to wear masks until the case rate decreases, according to school officials in a Facebook post.

We have exceeded the 2% positive COVID-19 case rate of students and staff combined. The Anderson County School Board is...

Posted by Andersonville Elementary School on Sunday, September 19, 2021

The Anderson Co. School Board is mandating masks until the case rate drops under 2 percent, according to officials.

Parents can opt their children out of wearing a mask by filling out an online form.

“Thank you for working with us to help us have a successful school year and keep everyone safe,” officials said. “We have masks at school if needed.”

