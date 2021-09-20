Best Buy to host nationwide holiday virtual hiring fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Best Buy will host a virtual hiring fair for seasonal store and home services positions on September 23.

Those interested in joining the Best Buy team this holiday season can apply online for a range of positions. Candidates will be asked to submit a video interview, according to an announcement by the tech company.

Benefits for employees include a $15 minimum wage, employee discounts, special discounts for college tuition, fitness memberships, insurance plans, and access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, according to brand officials.

More details on open positions can be found on the Best Buy website.

