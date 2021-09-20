Advertisement

Black cats at Cocke County animal shelter not adoptable during Halloween season

The shelter currently has 34 black cats and kittens that are in need of a home.(Pexels)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting October 1, black cats and kittens will not be adoptable at Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County, according to a social media post.

Due to the adoption restriction, all black cats and kittens will be half off until the beginning of October.

A spokesperson from the animal shelter said they would have to hold on to the “mini panthers” for their safety during the Halloween season.

The shelter currently has 34 black cats and kittens that are in need of a home. Other black cats with small markings will also qualify for the sale.

The prices are as below:

Adult cats: $42.50

Two adults: $65

Kittens: $50

Two kittens: $75

More information can be found on their website.

