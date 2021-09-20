Advertisement

Burned body found in Hawkins Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 20, at around 10:30 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be a burnt human on Substation Road in Mooresburg, TN.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a male who was deceased and burnt, according to investigators.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Investigators said that it was a very intense and ongoing investigation.

No further information or details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One person injured in Sevierville shooting
Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is in Washington this week lobbying for border security. (Source:...
One dead and one injured after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Jeffrey Reynolds
Carter Co. second-grader competes in Kids USA Mullet Championship
Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design
Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on...
Tennessee-Mizzou game time set
Lynsey Anglebrandt was reported missing on September 19.
Officials searching for missing Murfreesboro woman