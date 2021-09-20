Burned body found in Hawkins Co.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 20, at around 10:30 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what appeared to be a burnt human on Substation Road in Mooresburg, TN.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a male who was deceased and burnt, according to investigators.
Investigators said that it was a very intense and ongoing investigation.
No further information or details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
