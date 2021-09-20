Advertisement

Carter Co. second-grader competes in Kids USA Mullet Championship

Voting for round two will be held from September 20 to 22.
Jeffrey Reynolds
Jeffrey Reynolds(Jessice)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee boy is hoping to take home the next “Kids USA Mullet Championships.”

Jeffrey Reynolds, a second-grader at Carter Co., along with another east Tennessee boy has made it to round two of the competition.

Voting for round two will be held from September 20 to 22.Dr. Hawkins

The top 15 kids with the most likes out of the group of 100 will move on. The judges will also vote on 10 to have the final 25.

To record a vote, “like” the Facebook post and the kid with the most likes on the social media platform will take home the crown.

You can vote for Jeffery on the official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One person injured in Sevierville shooting
Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is in Washington this week lobbying for border security. (Source:...
One dead and one injured after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Police lights
Burned body found in Hawkins Co.
Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design
Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on...
Tennessee-Mizzou game time set
Lynsey Anglebrandt was reported missing on September 19.
Officials searching for missing Murfreesboro woman