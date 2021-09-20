Carter Co. second-grader competes in Kids USA Mullet Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee boy is hoping to take home the next “Kids USA Mullet Championships.”

Jeffrey Reynolds, a second-grader at Carter Co., along with another east Tennessee boy has made it to round two of the competition.

Voting for round two will be held from September 20 to 22.Dr. Hawkins

The top 15 kids with the most likes out of the group of 100 will move on. The judges will also vote on 10 to have the final 25.

To record a vote, “like” the Facebook post and the kid with the most likes on the social media platform will take home the crown.

You can vote for Jeffery on the official Facebook page.

