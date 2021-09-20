Cocke County Schools to get free COVID-19 testing for students, staff

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Schools students and staff will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at their school for free.

It’s thanks to a grant called the Epidemiology and Logistics Capacity (ELC) grant awarded to the system for $1,000,000.

School nurses are trained to administer a COVID-19 nasal swab.

“Well it keeps them from having to go to a doctor, if they’ve got a good nurse there that’s doing it or whatever,” explained Gerald Black who has four grandkids in the school system who live with him. “It will help the school system out too, so they know what they’re doing.”

Testing will be voluntary.

Parents will be able to request a test and give written consent. A nurse then calls parents before taking the swab.

Tests will be sent to a nearby medical clinic for analysis.

A school system spokesperson said they are hoping to begin testing for those who need it, in the next couple of weeks.

