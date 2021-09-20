Advertisement

Cocke County Schools to get free COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Cocke County Schools students and staff will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at their school for free.
Cocke County High School sign
Cocke County High School sign(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Schools students and staff will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at their school for free.

It’s thanks to a grant called the Epidemiology and Logistics Capacity (ELC) grant awarded to the system for $1,000,000.

School nurses are trained to administer a COVID-19 nasal swab.

“Well it keeps them from having to go to a doctor, if they’ve got a good nurse there that’s doing it or whatever,” explained Gerald Black who has four grandkids in the school system who live with him. “It will help the school system out too, so they know what they’re doing.”

Testing will be voluntary.

Parents will be able to request a test and give written consent. A nurse then calls parents before taking the swab.

Tests will be sent to a nearby medical clinic for analysis.

A school system spokesperson said they are hoping to begin testing for those who need it, in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One person injured in Sevierville shooting
Brent and Monica Pelusio
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is in Washington this week lobbying for border security. (Source:...
One dead and one injured after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Ezekiel Schloss/ Norwood Middle School Band
Anderson County middle school band doubled in size, donations appreciated
A Blossoming Band
A Blossoming Band
Teacher wore a mask in a KCS school in 2020-2021 school year
Mixed reaction to Knox County Board of Education’s mask decision
Orange & white blooming for your home