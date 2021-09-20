CVS to host one-day virtual career event in hopes to hire 25,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CVS announced that the company will be recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on September 24.

Officials said that the new positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country.

The available positions include full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy stores.

Additional roles include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers, according to officials.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we’re making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.

Full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.

In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022.

Qualified candidates can apply for open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.

