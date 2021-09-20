Advertisement

Dolly Parton recognizes Parkwest childbirth nurses

A group of childbirth nurses at Parkwest Medical Center received an award from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County Monday afternoon.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Despite working within what they call a stressful environment, the nurses have taken on the duty to sign up as many families as they can to the program.

“We appreciate not only their hard work and all that they do. This is an additional step that they don’t have to make sure the families are signed up for imagination library. We are so thankful that they do, and I know the families are thankful that they do,” said Danielle Velez, coordinator for Imagination Library.

Nurse manager Holly Woodlee said they’re risking their lives every shift. The hospital is on track to deliver more than 2,000 babies this year, which would be a hospital first.

“We put our fear aside and just do everything we can for the patient,” Woodlee said.

The Imagination Library is a program that gives newborns access to 60 free books before they turn five-years-old. In Knox County, one free book is mailed every month to tens of thousands of children.

