Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to celebrate beauty of the smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced that they will celebrate the splendor of autumn in the rolling foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains during the Harvest Festival presented by Humana that will occur from September 24 to October 30.

The festival will also include the family-friendly Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights provides thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood. Families can bask in the glow as they wander through displays in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and upper Craftsman’s Valley areas.

“Fall is a special time of year in the Smoky Mountains, because God’s handiwork is on full display for everyone to enjoy when they come to visit,” Dolly Parton, Dollywood’s Dreamer-in-Chief said. “It’s also the time when the heat of the summer fades and the crisp, cool evenings make it just right to enjoy the fresh mountain air. Some of my most treasured family memories took place during the fall, and I want our guests to make their own wonderful memories while they are here.”

Earlier this year, the park was awarded a Golden Ticket award for Most Beautiful Theme Park in the world.

“Our team works so hard to bring the mountains right into the middle of the park with all those great decorations and experiences. You really are surrounded by the colors of fall the whole time you are here,” Parton continued. “It’s no wonder we won this year’s Golden Ticket award for Most Beautiful Theme Park in the whole world; no other park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies!”

Officials with Dollywood said that certain additions to last season’s festival return this year, as guests can peruse more than a dozen colossal pumpkins. Last year’s prize pumpkins ranged from 800 to 1500 lbs. each. The massive displays come from growers across the East Coast who look forward to sharing these gargantuan gourds with guests.

Entertainment will also be offered during the festival. Performances take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the park, according to a Dollywood release.

“Dollywood is one of our all-time favorite places to play and has been for years,” Gospel Hall of Fame member Karen Peck said. “We love how nice everyone is at the theaters and the awesome family-friendly feeling we get when we perform at Dollywood. Sometimes, it’s like church breaks out at our concerts!”

A variety of falls foods will be offered at the festival, including, maple funnel cakes, apple cider, turkey legs and more, a spokesperson for the park said.

Dollywood is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival. You can find more information at the official Dollywood website.

