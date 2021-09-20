DoorDash expands to delivering alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DoorDash announced that it will be facilitating the delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia.

DoorDash officials said customers, where legally permissible, can toggle to the Alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to browse and order from a selection of drinks from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores.

“Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents’ homes. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers,” said Caitlin Macnamara, Director, Alcohol Strategy & Operations at DoorDash. “We’re committed to providing new earning opportunities for merchants and Dashers, a safe, high-quality experience for customers, and being a responsible leader in compliant alcohol delivery.”

Adding alcohol may increase restaurants’ and grocers’ average order values by up to 30% and convenience stores by over 50%, according to the release.

DoorDash said they have enhanced the industry standard in implementing several safeguards within its product, including a rigorous ID verification prior to checkout and multiple ID checkpoints along the delivery to ensure customers are of legal age.

Officials said a compliance course will be available to Dashers 21 years or older to ensure they are aware of the laws around the delivery of alcohol.

For more information, visit the official DoorDash website.

