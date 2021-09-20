Emerald Academy results show highest level of academic growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New statewide data confirms Emerald Academy, Knoxville’s first and only public K-8 charter school, has seen dramatic academic gains among students, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The academy earned the highest possible level of growth in literacy, numeracy and in the composite scores of all tested areas.

This resulted in scoring a Level 5, the highest Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System score, across every single category during the 2020-2021 school year, according to school authorities.

“When we started the school, the ultimate goal was that we would produce well-prepared eighth-graders who are enrolling in traditional public high schools and ultimately becoming college-bound community leaders for our city. These scores show that we are delivering on that mission,” said Steve Diggs, president of Emerald Charter Schools. “We know that strong results in growth become critical steppingstones to accelerating achievement as we continue to scaffold and build toward reaching even higher academic results.”

Emerald Academy tied with 13 other elementary schools for the top growth scores in Knox County, out of 51 public elementary schools across the district. Farragut Middle School was the only other school in Knox County that achieved the highest level of growth.

A school spokesperson said the news of Emerald Academy’s high growth is especially encouraging given the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to significant learning loss for students nationwide. The testing data confirmed that Emerald Academy scholars did not experience the extensive learning losses demonstrated by their peers across the district and the state and instead realized learning gains across several grades in reading and math, authorities said.

“I’m incredibly proud of our scholars and their families for embodying our school value of Commitment during a very difficult school year,” said School Director, Lauren Moore. “I’m grateful for the trust that parents have placed in us to partner with them in their child’s education, and I especially want to celebrate the great work of our faculty and teachers, without whom these results simply would not have been possible.”

Any Knox County resident with a rising kindergarten through eighth-grade student is eligible to apply to Emerald Academy, according to school authorities.

There are no additional criteria for admittance, and if interest outnumbers available seats, a blind lottery is conducted to determine admission. Applications are being accepted immediately for the current school year, officials confirmed.

For more information or to start the application process, visit the school’s website or call at 865-249-7223 on weekdays between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

