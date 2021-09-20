Fire station hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - You are invited to get free drive-through COVID-19 testing this week and Moderna vaccination next week at the fire station in Jefferson City.

The free events are planned for the Jefferson City Center located off Highway 92.

This is one of multiple efforts to help the community start fall stronger and healthier as COVID cases surge throughout East Tennessee. The events and city precautions are stemming from a COVID Task Force that has been watching the rise in cases.

Testing is set for 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday for people who want to drive through the city fire station and remain in their vehicles.

Moderna vaccination is scheduled for September 30, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the same location.

“Made available for our citizens in Jefferson City. But, this is for our neighbors. So whether you’re in the county, in adjacent counties, whether you’re in the middle part of Tennessee. If you’re here and you want testing we invite you to stop by. Every little bit helps,” City Mayor Mitch Cain said.

Other efforts to protect against the virus include promoting mask wearing indoors and canceling an event that traditionally creates large gatherings.

“In the city we have requested citizens wear a mask indoor if they are able and we try to encourage that in our city facilities such as city hall, public library, city court,” said Cain. Free masks are available at City Hall.

The cancellation is of the Festival that had been planned for October 2 at Mossy Creek Station in historic downtown Jefferson City.

“On the COVID virus numbers that we see today in our community, we just felt that it was in the best interest of public safety to go ahead and cancel that event,” said Cain.

On the frontlines of the fight against COVID are first responders who continue to work for the city, despite what both the mayor and Lieutenant Lee Rayburn who trains firefighters for the Jefferson City Fire Department, have said about them having staffing challenges.

“We’re answering approximately four to six calls a day that involve COVID,” said Rayburn. “We’ve reinstituted our precautions so that we had gotten away from it during the summer. But now with the surge over the last month, our guys are back in masks anytime they’re out in public.”

