Knox County Schools experiencing vandalism sparked by TikTok challenge, according to officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools said they have experienced instances of vandalism at some middle and high schools.

A KCS spokesperson says they believe the vandalism is related to content on social media platforms such as TikTok.

According to the TikTok challenge, teenagers are encouraged to damage school property, such as areas like the bathrooms and locker rooms.

KCS said school administrators are working diligently to address this issue, and students who are found to be engaging in vandalism will face disciplinary consequences.

We have asked about costs and specific schools that have experienced the vandalism, but have heard nothing so far.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.