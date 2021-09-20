King Henry leads Titans’ late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

SEATTLE (AP) - Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30.

Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back. Henry carried them to shocking road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

Ryan Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards and Julio Jones had the 59th 100-yard game of his career with six receptions for 128 yards.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.