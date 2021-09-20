Advertisement

King Henry leads Titans’ late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30.

Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back. Henry carried them to shocking road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

Ryan Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards and Julio Jones had the 59th 100-yard game of his career with six receptions for 128 yards.

