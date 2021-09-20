Maple Lane Farms announces 2021 fall festivities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms announced that the farm will open to autumn festivities for the 2021 season on October 1 for its 23rd season, according to a release.

The farm will offer a Corn Maze and other “agritainment” activities that include tractor-pulled hayrides (daytime and nighttime), pumpkin picking, inflatables for the kids, food vendors, photo ops and other wholesome family fun to the public, a spokesperson for the farm said.

The Maze is located at 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback, which is about 14 miles south of Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport.

The Maze is open on weekends from October 1 through October 31.

The Haunted Maze begins nightly October 22 through October 31.

One haunted attraction is new this year, “The Barn at Maple Lane”, which will be hosted by AMS Haunts. The attraction will open October 1 and will run every weekend through October as well as Sunday, Oct. 31, according to farm officials.

Tickets for the Maze will be 10 dollars for adults, 8 dollars for kids 5-11 and will be free for kids under 5.

The Haunted Maze will be 15 dollars a ticket and “The Barn” will be 20 dollars a ticket.

You can learn more about attractions and tickets on their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.