Maryville College announces new scholarship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College announced a new scholarship for admitted students who live on campus, starting in Fall 2022.

The Scots Legacy Award, valued at $20,000, will be available to every admitted student who plans to become part of the residential community, officials said.

This new scholarship will be being offered in addition to other on-campus scholarships, making students eligible for on-campus scholarships that range from $20,000 to full tuition.

“College decisions should be about your fit and feel and knowing you belong, not just about cost,” said Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid at MC. “At Maryville College, for over 200 years, we have historically awarded generous scholarship and financial aid packages. As we continue to invest in our students, we are excited to increase our current on-campus scholarships, and announce our Scots Legacy Award. We encourage prospective students to apply today to become part of the Scots legacy at Maryville College!”

More details about the Scots Legacy Award can be found on the MC website.

