New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center moves into new building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center has a new home in Maryville.

The nonprofit works to keep children who have been sexually abused from being retraumatized while getting the help they need.

The center provides forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling and advocacy service to child victims free of charge, all under one roof.

Their mission: one time, one place, one story.

“The research showed that sometimes it was up to 15 times that that child was asked to tell that story,” said Tabitha Damron, executive director of the center. “None of those professionals were communicating with each other and they weren’t working together, so to be able to create a place where that child is hopefully telling that story one time, in one place. That they walk in and they can tell this place was built for me, and these people are here for me.”

About 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. It’s a statistic Damron said has been made worse as children have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

“Last year we served almost 600 children, which was, I mean a lot for one county. We only serve Blount County,” said Damron. “This year we are expecting to exceed that and probably see the highest numbers that we have seen.”

Since the center opened its doors in 2003, Damron said the need for their services quickly outgrew its space on Cates Street. The organization’ss new building, the Harmon House, is carefully crafted to foster a feeling of serenity, overpowering the trauma heard within its walls with murals of nature and poetry.

“This building was really designed to be all about the child and the family, and meeting their needs. So from the moment they walk I think to set foot on our campus, all the way through, I think they feel that that this building was built for them,” said Damron.

Hope starts at the front door. Community members can buy bricks to remind those who come in, they are not alone.

“When a child walks through that they see those bricks, they can see that there were all these people in this community that were there and wanted to support them and invest in them and their future,” said Damron.

One stop on a journey of healing.

“Helping that child to have the childhood that they really deserve,” said Damron.

Supported by donations, you can learn how to give back to New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center here.

