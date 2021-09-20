Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Murfreesboro woman

Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt was reported missing by a family member on September 19, 2021.
Lynsey Anglebrandt was reported missing on September 19.
Lynsey Anglebrandt was reported missing on September 19.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt.

Anglebrandt was reported missing by a family member on September 19, 2021.

A family member received a message from Anglebrandt, that said she had overdosed and wanted to be picked up, according to officials.

Anglebrandt is 4-foot-11 inches, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators have since entered Anglebrandt into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you have seen Lynsey Anglebrandt or know where she can be located, you are urged to contact Det. Albert Miles, III at (629) 201-5513.

