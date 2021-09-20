Advertisement

Over 300 national guardsmen deployed to assist medical facilities in Tennessee

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 continues to strain hospitals, more National Guard troops have been deployed across Tennessee to help staff overwhelmed at hospitals and medical facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says 80 soldiers and airmen were deployed to 10 more medical centers on Friday including in Memphis.

Currently, over 300 guardsmen have been deployed across the state.

NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville says soldiers have been deployed in the following cities:

  • Clarksville
  • Crossville
  • Harriman
  • Knoxville
  • Lenoir City
  • Memphis
  • Murfreesboro
  • Nashville
  • Tazwell

