Over 300 national guardsmen deployed to assist medical facilities in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 continues to strain hospitals, more National Guard troops have been deployed across Tennessee to help staff overwhelmed at hospitals and medical facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says 80 soldiers and airmen were deployed to 10 more medical centers on Friday including in Memphis.

Currently, over 300 guardsmen have been deployed across the state.

NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville says soldiers have been deployed in the following cities:

Clarksville

Crossville

Harriman

Knoxville

Lenoir City

Memphis

Murfreesboro

Nashville

Tazwell

