Scattered to widespread rain as a cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and storms continue Tuesday with a WVLT First Alert for heavier bands of rain arriving Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those light to moderate showers look to become more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll go from a 60% coverage to 40% tonight. The low will be around 67 degrees.

Scattered storms develop and move through at times Tuesday, with a 40% coverage mainly in the morning to mid-morning hours. We’ll top out around 80 degrees. We could have a few storms develop, especially in the afternoon to evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

WVLT First Alert in effect through Wednesday, as more downpours and storms move in Tuesday night to Wednesday, increasing to an 80% coverage through the day Wednesday. The soggy ground and this final push of heavier rain and storms could lead to runoff issues, high water, and flash flooding. Temperatures are going to be knocked around by this front, so we could have a midday high around 74 degrees. Then as the rain tapers off in the afternoon, temperatures will start cooling.

This will ultimately drop to the low 50s by Thursday morning, and then Thursday is looking more partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of only 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

