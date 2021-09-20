Steady stream of rain today, ahead of the midweek cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is moving through on and off all day today, before some more scattered rain and storms tomorrow. The cold front is still on track for Wednesday, with a WVLT First Alert day for heavier downpours that could lead to some high water and runoff issues.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Keep that rain gear handy, as we have a steady stream of rain today. This morning is light to moderate with isolated heavier rain lifting up from the south all day.

This morning starts out in the upper 60s. We have some areas of fog as well, with the soggy conditions.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday with more light to moderate rain at times, and isolated heavier rain to rumbles of thunder. Because of the steadier rain today, with a 60% coverage, we’re only warming to around 77 degrees.

Tonight will get back to a more scattered pattern, with a 40% coverage in rain and some storms. The low will be around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered storms develop and move through at times Tuesday, with a 40% coverage at times. We’ll top out around 80 degrees. We could have a few stronger storms develop, especially in the afternoon to evening.

WVLT First Alert in effect through Wednesday, as more downpours and storms move in Tuesday night to Wednesday, increasing to an 80% coverage through the day Wednesday. The soggy ground and this final push of heavier rain and storms could lead to runoff issues, high water, and flash flooding. Temperatures are going to be knocked around by this front, so we could have a midday high around 74 degrees. Then as the rain tapers off in the afternoon, temperatures will start cooling.

This will ultimately drop to the low 50s by Thursday morning, and then Thursday is looking more partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of only 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

8-day forecast (WVLT)

