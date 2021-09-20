Tennesseans invited to “Rate the Plates” and choose new license plate design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to “Rate the Plates” and help choose the state’s next standard license plate.

This comes in honor of the state’s 225th year of statehood.

Tennesseans will be given an opportunity to vote on their favorite design of the plate.

As we continue to celebrate @tennessee225, we need your help choosing TN's new license plate. Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite Tri-Star license plate design by visiting https://t.co/1n8N9dozga through September 27. pic.twitter.com/qM7sKp2cbb — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 20, 2021

Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget.

“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” said Gov. Lee. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

Tennessee statute requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations.

The new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Tennesseans can begin voting for the plate starting at 11:59 Central Time on Monday, September 27. The winning design will be announced later this fall and available to the public in January 2022.

