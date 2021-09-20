Tennessee distributes $4M in historic development grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has granted more than $4 million in grants to help fund historic renovation and preservation projects.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved allocating the funding earlier this year, according to a news release.

The funding is designed to encourage investments in buildings that are significant to the community’s history and to prevent them from sitting idle.

“Tennessee’s historic buildings are a contributing factor to what makes our communities unique, and I applaud each of these grant recipients for taking on the task of rehabilitating and preserving these sites,” said Commissioner Bob Rolfe in a statement. “We are pleased to be a part of this program, which helps restore these structures while spurring additional economic and tourist development opportunities in each of these communities.”

Under the program, the grants provide 30% of the rehabilitation funding up to $300,000. The $4 million investment of state funds will leverage more than $14 million in private investment.

You can find a full list of grant recipients online.

