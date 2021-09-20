Advertisement

Tennessee-Mizzou game time set

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on...
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, left, pushes past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second game of Tennessee’s back-to-back conference road contests now has a kickoff time.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Vols will kick off against Missouri at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, October 2.

Tennessee has won two straight over Missouri, including a 35-12 victory at Neyland Stadium over then first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Vols have only played Missouri nine times and have never won two in a row in Columbia.

UT vs Tennessee Tech