Tennessee-Mizzou game time set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second game of Tennessee’s back-to-back conference road contests now has a kickoff time.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Vols will kick off against Missouri at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, October 2.

An SEC Network nooner next Saturday in Columbia. pic.twitter.com/zBy66ROeX8 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 20, 2021

Tennessee has won two straight over Missouri, including a 35-12 victory at Neyland Stadium over then first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Vols have only played Missouri nine times and have never won two in a row in Columbia.

