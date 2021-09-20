Advertisement

Wears Valls Fall Festival dates set in October

Keep Sevierville Beautiful’s Wears Valley Fall Festival will start on Friday, October 15.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep Sevierville Beautiful’s Wears Valley Fall Festival will start on Friday, October 15 and continues through Sunday, October 17. The hours of the festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival site will be next to Tennessee State Bank off Route 321 in Wears Valley in Sevier County, according to a release.

The festival will host sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, interactive activities, entertainment, children’s events and a variety of foods.

“This Fall Festival truly offers something for everyone,” said Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful. “Anyone wanting to enjoy the true Smoky Mountain Heritage can find it here. The most unique element is something only Keep Sevier Beautiful can do – teaching how to be more sustainable at every turn.”

Entertainment consists of a concert by Jimbo Whaley, who will be performing on stage Sunday, October 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Elvis, Boogertown Gap, Matt Prater, Jesse Priest, Willie Franklin and many more, according to event officials.

For more information, visit the official festival website.

