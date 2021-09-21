19-year-old man killed in Monday evening shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hazen street just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

A 19-year-old was shot at least one time, according to KPD officials.

Officers and KFD personnel gave the man “extensive medical attention,” but he was later pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Several witnesses were detained for questioning and KPD Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

