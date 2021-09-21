2022 Tennessee Football Schedule Unveiled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Home matchups against Florida and Alabama and rare road trips to Pittsburgh and LSU highlight the 2022 Tennessee football schedule as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday evening.

The Volunteers will host seven home games in Neyland Stadium beginning with the season-opener and first-ever meeting against Ball State on Sept. 3. The following week, Tennessee faces Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 10 at Heinz Field. It will represent the Vols’ first game in the state of Pennsylvania.

A Sept. 17 non-conference game versus Akron precedes the start of SEC play when Florida visits Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24. Following an Oct. 1 open date, the Vols will face back-to-back SEC West foes. UT travels to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2010 to take on LSU on Oct. 8 in Tiger Stadium before welcoming Alabama to Neyland Stadium on the third Saturday in October (Oct. 15).

The Alabama contest ignites a three-game homestand for the Vols, who host UT Martin on Oct. 22 before continuing SEC play against Kentucky on Oct. 29 in Knoxville.Tennessee travels to Georgia on Nov. 5 for just the ninth meeting between the two teams in the month of November. The Vols host the Bulldogs on Nov. 13 this season, and it will be the latest meeting on the calendar in Athens between the two since a 0-0 tie on Nov. 21, 1906.The final home game of 2022 brings Missouri to town on Nov. 12.Tennessee closes the regular season with consecutive road games at South Carolina (Nov. 19) and at Vanderbilt (Nov. 26).

Fans interested in season tickets for the 2022 season can fill out this interest form and a member of the Tennessee Athletics ticket staff will contact you.

2022 Tennessee Football Schedule Date, Opponent, Location

Sept. 3, Ball State, Knoxville Sept. 10, at Pitt, Pittsburgh Sept. 17, Akron, Knoxville Sept. 24, Florida, Knoxville Oct. 8, at LSU, Baton Rouge Oct. 15, Alabama, Knoxville Oct. 22, UT Martin, KnoxvilleOct. 29, Kentucky, Knoxville Nov. 5, at Georgia, Athens Nov. 12, Missouri, Knoxville Nov. 19, at South Carolina, Columbia Nov. 26, at Vanderbilt, Nashville

