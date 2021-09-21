Boyd Foundation gifts revamped outdoor learning space to Green Magnet Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boyd Foundation announced Tuesday it will provide a monetary gift towards upgrading an outdoor learning space at Green Magnet Academy. The organization gave $650,000 dollars for the space.

“I never would have imagined that a project like this was a possibility for our school,” said Green principal Jessica Holman. “Reimagining our outdoor space will be a huge blessing for our students, and I am very thankful for the Boyd family’s willingness to invest in the GMA school community.”

The gift was made in coordination with Knox Education Foundation and will allow several upgrades to the school’s existing 0.75-acre outdoor space.

“We are thrilled that we were able to facilitate this incredible collaboration to transform the learning environment for students at Green Magnet,” said Knox Education Foundation CEO Chris Letsos. “The Boyd’s investment will truly make a lasting impact at Green, and throughout our East Knoxville community.”

According to a press release, the donation will fund the following to the outdoor space:

An outdoor classroom;

A performance stage;

A maker space;

An 8-foot-wide asphalt track;

A playing surface for full-court basketball and four-square;

A play structure;

A shaded area; and

Seating options including benches and tables.

“The Boyd Foundation is excited to partner with Green Magnet and Principal Holman to reimagine the outdoor space for its students,” said Randy Boyd, president and co-founder of the Boyd Foundation. “Imaginative play, recess and outdoor learning are critical components to a child’s overall development. Promoting fun and a healthy lifestyle, we hope this new outdoor space is utilized by Green Magnet students for years to come.”

The project was designed by Hedstrom Landscape Architecture, and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2022.

