First Alert Wednesday as a cold front brings heavy rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel says this front will bring us chilly, fall-like temperatures
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread downpours and storms arrive Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in. After the front, much cooler temperatures arrive with lots of sunshine!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight sticks with the scattered rain and storms, ahead of that front. We’re also technically hitting Wednesday’s high while you’re sleeping, then cooling to around 68 degrees in the morning.

WVLT First Alert is in effect Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. This is when a band of heavy rain and storms moves west to east across our area as a cold front arrives, which could create some flash flooding. We’re looking at an overnight high of 72 degrees, then cooling as the rain moves in. This pushes us down to the mid-60s by the afternoon hours, with some cloud breaks and scattered showers for the afternoon to evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

This will ultimately drop to the upper 40s by Thursday morning, and then Thursday is looking more partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of only 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

Temperatures gradually rebound day to day, but we’ll have low humidity and cooler mornings to go with the mostly sunny days. We’ll get back to right around “normal” by next week. It’ll feel a lot like fall with many fall events going on this weekend!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

