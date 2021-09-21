Advertisement

Heather visits Del Rio Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited all the students Monday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thank you for asking Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to come talk to the students at Del Rio Elementary School.

It’s a kindergarten through 8th grade school, and all the students came into their gym to meet Heather and hear more about weather forecasting.

If you’d like for a WVLT First Alert Meteorologist to visit your school or group, use the request form on wvlt.tv/weather/weatherclass.

Heather's school visit.
Heather's school visit.(WVLT)
Heather visits all the students.
Heather visits all the students.(WVLT)
Heather visits all the students.
Heather visits all the students.(WVLT)

