Advertisement

Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say

A Knoxville woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly stole an electric wheelchair from the Kroger located on Broadway Avenue.
Victoria Elander
Victoria Elander(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly stole an electric wheelchair from the Kroger located at 5201 Broadway Avenue. Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that officers found Victoria Elander, 53, travelling down the street near the Citgo gas station located at 4801 Broadway Avenue.

Officers responded to the area because Elander was causing traffic issues in the wheelchair by riding on the street instead of the sidewalk. Elander refused to ride on the sidewalk when asked, the release said. When officers asked where she got the wheelchair, she reportedly told them she stole it from Kroger.

Elander told officers that she took the wheelchair because she was having trouble picking up her medicine, and also said she had “various mental and physical conditions,” according to the release.

Elander was taken into custody and management at Kroger was made aware of the stolen cart, which they later confirmed to police was from the store.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Esau C. Kelly
Suspects arrested in connection to McMinn Co. shooting
Burned body found in Hawkins Co.
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Police lights.
19-year-old man killed in Monday evening shooting

Latest News

KCS experiencing bathroom vandalism sparked by TikTok challenge, according to officials
Knox County Schools experiencing vandalism sparked by TikTok challenge, according to officials
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge
Tracking scattered storms today, ahead of a WVLT First Alert and a cold front.
Scattered storms today, WVLT First Alert for downpours from a cold front tomorrow
Good morning to Del Rio students!
Heather visits Del Rio Elementary