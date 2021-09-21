Advertisement

Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge

A man is in custody after collecting his sixth driving under the influence charge, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.
Randall Henry
Randall Henry(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is in custody after collecting his sixth driving under the influence charge, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said. Randall Henry, 58, was found after officers received reports of a car located in the grass off of Midlake Drive with a driver unconscious in the front seat.

Upon arrival, officers said they noticed two pints of whiskey in the passenger seat of the car and a street sign that appeared to have been struck by the vehicle.

Henry was not able to pass a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for a blood sample, officials said. The car was towed to the city impound.

